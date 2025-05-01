Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Afya were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 118.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Afya alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.60.

Afya Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Afya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Afya Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.