Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after acquiring an additional 153,528 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,634,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,672,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,486,000 after buying an additional 508,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQBK opened at $38.46 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.