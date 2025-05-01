Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of EQBK opened at $38.46 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $673.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.
