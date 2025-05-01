Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 68046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Specifically, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,820.44. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Esquire Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $699.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

