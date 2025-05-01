Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

EUTLF stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Eutelsat Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

