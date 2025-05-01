Expedia Group (EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Expedia Group has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expedia Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Argus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.89.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

