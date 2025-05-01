Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Expion360 Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of XPON opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01.
Expion360 Company Profile
