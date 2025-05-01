Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Expion360 Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of XPON opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

