EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EYPT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13,246.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYPT stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $468.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

