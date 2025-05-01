Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Set at C$1.25 by TD Securities

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.25 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.
Faraday Copper Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FDY opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62.
About Faraday Copper
