Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) PT Set at C$1.25 by TD Securities

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.25 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDY opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, United States. The Company’s projects include Copper Creek Project and Contact Copper Project. The Copper Creek Project is a three-kilometer-long porphyry copper deposit located in Pinal County, less than two hours northeast of Tucson, Arizona.

