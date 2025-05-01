Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.60.

NYSE RACE opened at $461.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after acquiring an additional 520,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after acquiring an additional 192,694 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

