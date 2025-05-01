Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – April 29th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the physical inventory of nutrient-rich compounds—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium—held by manufacturers, distributors or retailers for use in agricultural production. In a financial context, the term also denotes publicly traded shares of companies that produce and supply these fertilizers, with performance tied to crop cycles, global commodity prices and industry demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $213.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.43. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. 10,454,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,386,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $223.03. 444,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.73. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

