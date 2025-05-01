FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FGEN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

FibroGen Price Performance

FGEN stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.15. This represents a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at $113,302.70. This represents a 339.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in FibroGen by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77,693 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

