Financial Comparison: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% DXI Capital N/A N/A -770.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and DXI Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 DXI Capital N/A N/A -$140,000.00 ($0.01) -0.02

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXI Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats DXI Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

