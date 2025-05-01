Financial Comparison: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) & Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexco Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Mexco Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mexco Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

99.0% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Mexco Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 53.0% of Mexco Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Mexco Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 14.92% 54.59% 5.55% Mexco Energy 18.73% 7.57% 6.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream and Mexco Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.49 billion 5.42 $223.10 million $2.49 14.91 Mexco Energy $7.16 million 1.86 $1.35 million $0.63 10.32

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Mexco Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Mexco Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

