Financial Comparison: Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) vs. Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg 3 4 0 0 1.57

Chegg has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 134.45%. Given Chegg’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Chegg -124.05% 2.36% 1.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares $406.40 million 0.52 N/A N/A N/A Chegg $617.57 million 0.12 $18.18 million ($8.13) -0.09

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Chegg shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Chegg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chegg beats Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside. The company also provides a skills-based learning platform to learn technical skills comprising AI, coding, data analytics, and cybersecurity, as well as competencies consisting of emotional intelligence, mindset, emerging leadership, and decision making. In addition, it rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers advertising services. The company serves students and companies through direct marketing channels and social media. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

