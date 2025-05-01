First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 104,855 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 196.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

