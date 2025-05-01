First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,503 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of IIPR opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 137.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

