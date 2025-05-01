First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $121.56 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $334.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.