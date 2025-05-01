First Trust Advisors LP Buys 14,543 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,577,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after acquiring an additional 553,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,042 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,860,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 486,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This represents a 61.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKWD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

