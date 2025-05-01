First Trust Advisors LP Buys 519,402 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 1,482.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,230,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,202,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,292,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 44,753,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,120,000 after buying an additional 1,593,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after buying an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

