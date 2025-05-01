First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,105,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.