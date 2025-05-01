First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,066,000 after buying an additional 74,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,985,000 after purchasing an additional 574,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,805 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COO opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $112.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

