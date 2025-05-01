First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 948.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $24,106,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W downgraded Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

