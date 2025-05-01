First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 281 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Progress Software worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 893.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Progress Software by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.1 %

PRGS stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,895.80. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,403. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

