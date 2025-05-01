First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 82.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 245.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WLDN opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $568.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

