First Trust Advisors LP Sells 115,479 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after buying an additional 7,558,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $773,016,000. Amundi increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after buying an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.03. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.