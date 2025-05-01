First Trust Advisors LP Sells 801 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 300.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Employers by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Employers by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Employers by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Employers by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Down 1.5 %

Employers stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.29. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock worth $276,267. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Further Reading

