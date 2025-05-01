First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

FAB stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

