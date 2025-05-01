Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Receives $33.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLOC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Flowco in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised Flowco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Flowco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other Flowco news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $193,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,625 shares in the company, valued at $571,252.50. The trade was a 51.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000.

NYSE FLOC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Flowco has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31.

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $185.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Analysts predict that Flowco will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

