Fluor (FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.250-2.750 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

