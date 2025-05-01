Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 37,139,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 72,414,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 79.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 302,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134,042 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

