Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $330.71 million for the quarter. Fox Factory has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.320 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $847.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

