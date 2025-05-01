Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,615 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.17 million, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

