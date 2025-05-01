Franklin Resources (BEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.
BEN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
