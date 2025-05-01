Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.82. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1,331,273 shares.

The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,684,776.80. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $498,042. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Freshworks by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $2,290,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 421,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

