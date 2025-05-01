FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Swedbank AB increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 230.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

