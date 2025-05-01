FuboTV (FUBO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect FuboTV to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $415.46 million for the quarter.
FuboTV Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.01 on Thursday. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.22.
In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
