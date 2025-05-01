FuboTV (FUBO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect FuboTV to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $415.46 million for the quarter.

FuboTV Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.01 on Thursday. FuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Get FuboTV alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUBO

FuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.