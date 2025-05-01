FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orbia Advance Reduced by Scotiabank

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orbia Advance in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Orbia Advance Trading Down 9.9 %

Orbia Advance stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

