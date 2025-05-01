G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after buying an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 198,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

