Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Holdings Raised by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 181.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Garrett Motion by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 88,061 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $875,326.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,395,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,328,119.02. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,434,957 shares in the company, valued at $228,914,613. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

