GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GeneDx Stock Performance
GeneDx stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About GeneDx
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GeneDx
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.