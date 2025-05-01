GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

