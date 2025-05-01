Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,989 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.95). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.38) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

