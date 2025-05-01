Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

