Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PetMed Express by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 513,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 107,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 83,473 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PetMed Express by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of 338.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PetMed Express from $3.50 to $3.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PETS

About PetMed Express

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.