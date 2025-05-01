George Watt Acquires 12,500 Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) Stock

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) insider George Watt purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,750 ($16,988.67).

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAL opened at GBX 124 ($1.65) on Thursday. SpaceandPeople plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. SpaceandPeople had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that SpaceandPeople plc will post 9.538835 EPS for the current year.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

