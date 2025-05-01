Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$83.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$63.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$44.23 and a twelve month high of C$79.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer John Maness sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.77, for a total value of C$114,234.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.31, for a total value of C$310,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,789.94. This represents a 98.80 % decrease in their position. Insiders sold a total of 110,144 shares of company stock worth $8,568,586 in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of basic apparel, including T-shirts, underwear, socks, and hosiery. Its primary market is the sale of blank T-shirts to wholesalers and printers (printwear). Gildan also sells branded clothing through retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

