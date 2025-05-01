Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

