Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50.
About Global Cord Blood
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.