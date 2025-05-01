GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GNNDY opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.65. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

