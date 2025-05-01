Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Critical Comparison

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 1.60% 7.11% 2.62% GEN Restaurant Group 0.39% 1.83% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Good Times Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 0.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 162.42%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

12.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and GEN Restaurant Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $145.49 million 0.14 $1.61 million $0.22 8.86 GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.70 $8.41 million $0.14 31.64

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

