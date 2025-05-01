Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GRBK opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.82. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $84.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Stories

